Royals' Ian Kennedy: Tosses sim game

Kennedy (oblique) threw a 25-pitch simulated game Thursday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

This is an encouraging step for Kennedy, who has been on the disabled list since July 11 with a left oblique strain. If he checks out OK in the coming days, the veteran right-hander could report to the team's spring training facilities to continue his rehab.

