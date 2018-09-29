Royals' Ian Kennedy: Tosses six innings in defeat

Kennedy (3-9) suffered the loss against the Indians on Friday, allowing four earned runs, six hits and one walk over six-plus innings. He struck out two.

Kennedy pitched well until the seventh frame when he was pulled after allowing the first three batters to reach base. All three runners would eventually come around to score, as the Indians ended up plating a whopping 10 runs in the inning. Kennedy ended his streak of three consecutive quality starts in the process, and assuming Friday was his last appearance, he'll finish the 2018 season with a 4.66 ERA and 105 strikeouts over 119.2 innings.