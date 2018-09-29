Royals' Ian Kennedy: Tosses six innings in defeat
Kennedy (3-9) suffered the loss against the Indians on Friday, allowing four earned runs, six hits and one walk over six-plus innings. He struck out two.
Kennedy pitched well until the seventh frame when he was pulled after allowing the first three batters to reach base. All three runners would eventually come around to score, as the Indians ended up plating a whopping 10 runs in the inning. Kennedy ended his streak of three consecutive quality starts in the process, and assuming Friday was his last appearance, he'll finish the 2018 season with a 4.66 ERA and 105 strikeouts over 119.2 innings.
More News
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Turns in quality start•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Strikes out six in quality start•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Making first start of second half•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: In line for start Sunday•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Scheduled to return from DL this week•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Lasts 3.2 innings in rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....