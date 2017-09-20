Royals' Ian Kennedy: Tough-luck loser Tuesday
Kennedy (4-12) took the loss Tuesday in Toronto despite allowing only two runs on three hits while striking out two without a walk over five-plus innings.
Kennedy cruised through five innings, but was pulled without getting an out in the sixth after allowing Darwin Barney to break a scoreless tie with a two-run homer. He was skipped over last time through the rotation due to shoulder fatigue, and that extra rest definitely helped the veteran righty's control as he didn't issue a free pass for the first time in 28 starts this season. Assuming Kennedy makes his next scheduled start Monday, he'll have a tough time repeating this effort at Yankee Stadium.
