Royals' Ian Kennedy: Turns in quality start
Kennedy (2-8) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Twins.
Kennedy turned in his second consecutive strong outing since returning from the disabled list. Saturday's start was highlighted by his ability to find the strike zone as he began 21 of the 26 batters he faced with a strike and threw 70 percent of his pitches for strikes. While Kennedy still isn't dominating with punchouts, he has allowed only two earned runs in 12 innings since coming back from the disabled list.
