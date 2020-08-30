Royals manager Mike Matheny said Kennedy (undisclosed) received additional treatment from the Kansas City training staff Sunday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
The nature and extent of the injury Kennedy suffered during his appearance in Saturday's game against the White Sox remains unclear, but Matheny noted the reliever was "hobbling" into the locker room Sunday. The Royals have thus far avoided placing Kennedy on the injured list, but that could change if he doesn't make any notable progress in the next couple of days.