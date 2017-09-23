Royals' Ian Kennedy: Will start Sunday

Kennedy will arrive in Chicago on Saturday and is expected to start Sunday against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Kennedy was away from the Royals to attend the birth of his son, but he's expected to rejoin the team in time to make his next start a day ahead of schedule. With Kennedy's start moving up a day, Jake Junis will now start Monday's makeup game against the Yankees. The 32-year-old owns an unremarkable 5.29 ERA and 117:58 K:BB over 143.2 innings this season.