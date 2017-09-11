Royals' Ian Kennedy: Won't start Wednesday
Kennedy is dealing with shoulder fatigue and won't start Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Eric Skoglund is expected to start Wednesday in Kennedy's place. Kennedy struggled in his last start, as he pitched just three innings and allowed three runs on four hits and three walks. Although Kennedy is battling shoulder fatigue, the Royals expect that skipping his current turn in the rotation should give him enough time to sort out the issue, so he should be available moving forward. After throwing 138.2 innings over 27 games this season, Kennedy owns a 5.45 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.
More News
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Lasts just three innings against Twins•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Another mediocre showing in no-decision•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Takes fourth straight loss•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Struggles again Wednesday•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Takes third straight loss against Cleveland•
-
Royals' Ian Kennedy: Strikes out seven in outing•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...