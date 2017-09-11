Royals' Ian Kennedy: Won't start Wednesday

Kennedy is dealing with shoulder fatigue and won't start Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Eric Skoglund is expected to start Wednesday in Kennedy's place. Kennedy struggled in his last start, as he pitched just three innings and allowed three runs on four hits and three walks. Although Kennedy is battling shoulder fatigue, the Royals expect that skipping his current turn in the rotation should give him enough time to sort out the issue, so he should be available moving forward. After throwing 138.2 innings over 27 games this season, Kennedy owns a 5.45 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.