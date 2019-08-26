Royals' Ian Kennedy: Yields four runs during ninth
Kennedy (1-2) allowed four runs on three hits with one walk and one strikeout but earned a win during the ninth inning in a 9-8 extra-inning victory against the Indians on Sunday.
This technically wasn't a blown save because Kennedy entered the game with a four-run lead (a non-save situation), but he pitched terribly, giving up two home runs in one frame. He got through the frame, and the Royals scored in the top of the 10th, though, so Kennedy earned a win. He is 1-2 with 22 saves, 3.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 50.1 innings this season.
