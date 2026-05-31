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Royals' Isaac Collins: Tallies two hits in Saturday's loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Collins went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and a walk in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Rangers.

Collins was one of three Royals to tally multiple hits, most notably leading off the club's four-run seventh inning with a ground-rule double. While he didn't drive in a run, it was a much-needed and encouraging performance for the left fielder, who entered the contest just 6-for-47 (.128) across his previous 15 games. Overall, Collins is hitting .221 with a .662 OPS, three homers, 16 RBI, 20 runs and three stolen bases across 50 games in his first season with Kansas City.

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