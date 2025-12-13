The Brewers traded Collins to the Royals on Saturday alongside Nick Mears in exchange for Angel Zerpa, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Collins entered the 2025 season as a relatively unknown player but quickly proved himself as a productive bat, slashing .263/.368/.411 with 54 RBI, 56 runs scored and 16 stolen bases over 441 regular-season plate appearances. His performance allowed him to take fourth place in NL Rookie of the Year voting. With Garrett Mitchell (shoulder) expected to return in 2026 and Akil Baddoo signing with the Brewers on Thursday, Milwaukee's outfield room was beginning to become crowded, so the team will now send Collins to Kansas City, where the 28-year-old outfielder should have a much easier path to regular playing time.