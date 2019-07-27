Royals' Ismael Aquino: Shipped to KC

Aquino was traded from the A's to the Royals on Saturday along with Dairon Blanco in exchange for Jake Diekman, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

A 6-foot-2, 20-year-old right-hander, Aquino was working as a reliever in the AZL. He logged a 4.58 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB in 17.2 innings.