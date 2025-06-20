Caglianone went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Caglianone entered Thursday's game with a sub-.200 batting average in 52 plate appearances. However, he looked more composed at the plate as he collected his first major-league home run off Jacob Latz in the second inning before belting another solo homer in the ninth to give the Royals a three-run lead. Caglianone's performance was a great sight for fantasy league owners and potentially a sign of things to come for the 22-year-old.