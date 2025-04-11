Caglianone, who is slashing .346/.406/.615 through six games with Double-A Northwest Arkansas this season, hit an opposite-field single at 120.9 mph off the bat Thursday, Chris Clegg of The Dynasty Dugout reports.

As Clegg notes, the hardest-hit ball the Royals have ever had in the Statcast era was 118 mph off the bat of Eric Hosmer in 2017. Further, Caglianone's two homers this season have both traveled more than 460 feet, per Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star. While it's a stretch to think the Royals would jump their top prospect over Triple-A and straight the big-league level, that's not unheard of by any stretch. Kansas City is tied for dead last in the majors this season with only six home runs as a team.