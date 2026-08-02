Royals' Jac Caglianone: Clubs 18th homer

Caglianone went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 12-6 loss to the Rockies.

Caglianone launched a two-run homer over the right-field wall in the third inning to give the Royals an early 3-0 lead, though the club's pitching ultimately melted down on the road at Coors Field. The 23-year-old has homered in two of the past three games but has otherwise struggled since the All-Star break, slashing .188/.220/.417 over his past 13 contests. On the year, Caglianone is hitting .251/.308/.455 with 18 homers, 42 RBI, 48 runs and three stolen bases across 103 games.