Caglianone went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's Cactus League loss to the Reds.

Caglianone showcased his raw power, launching a tape-measure blast off Brandon Williamson that left the bat at 115.2 mph and traveled 460 feet in the fourth inning. It marked his first homer of the spring and came against a southpaw after he slashed .180/.254/.377 with five extra-base hits and five RBI in 67 plate appearances versus left-handers last season. After a disappointing debut campaign in which he posted a .532 OPS with 14 extra-base hits and 18 RBI over 62 games, there remains plenty of intrigue and excitement surrounding the 2024 first-round pick, though Caglianone still has much to prove heading into the 2026 regular season.