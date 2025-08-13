Royals' Jac Caglianone: Four hits in first rehab game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caglianone (hamstring) went 4-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in his first game with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Caglianone didn't show any rust as he played in his first game in more than two weeks, picking up four singles for the Storm Chasers. The rookie also played all nine innings in right field and looks to be nearing a return to the Royals' active roster. Caglianone could return as soon as this weekend against the White Sox.
