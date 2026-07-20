Royals' Jac Caglianone: Homers, extends hit streak in loss

Caglianone went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 19-2 loss to the Padres.

Caglianone opened the scoring with a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning. The 23-year-old is in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak, tallying three multi-hit efforts, seven extra-base hits, six RBI and seven runs scored during that stretch. On the season, he's slashing .263/.321/.471 with 16 homers, 37 RBI, 46 runs scored and three steals across 361 plate appearances.