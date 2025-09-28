Caglianone is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

The Royals will withhold Caglianone from the lineup for the second straight day to close out the regular season, with John Rave getting another start in the outfield in the rookie's stead. Though the 22-year-old Caglianone is still viewed as a major part of the Royals' long-term future, he's had a tough go in his first taste of the big leagues, slashing just .158/.238/.297 in 231 plate appearances since being promoted from Triple-A Omaha in June.