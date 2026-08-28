Caglianone went 5-for-6 with a home run, a double, six RBI and two additional runs scored in Thursday's 13-2 win over the Blue Jays.

It was arguably a career-best showing by the slugging outfielder, who tallied career highs in both knocks and RBI on Thursday. Caglianone has been on an absolute tear since the start of August, batting .415 with six big flies, seven doubles, 26 RBI and three stolen bases in his last 82 at-bats. He's now slashing a strong .282/.332/.500 with 23 homers, 24 doubles, 66 RBI and six steals over 479 plate appearances in 2026.