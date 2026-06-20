Royals' Jac Caglianone: Launches 10th homer of season

Caglianone went 2-for-4 with a home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Caglianone has gone yard in back-to-back games for the first time this season, and it seems he's finally rediscovering his power stroke. He had to wait until April 15 to launch his first homer of the season, but he has hit five of his 10 long balls since the beginning of June, slashing .365/.444/.651 with a 1.095 OPS, five homers, 13 RBI, 14 runs scored and a 19:7 K:BB in 17 games this month.