Caglianone was removed from Saturday's matchup versus Toronto due to left elbow soreness.

Caglianone notched an RBI on an infield single in the first inning but was replaced by Nick Loftin in left field for the top of the third. It's unclear at this point if Caglianone is in danger of missing additional time, but the Royals are unlikely to ask him to play through a significant injury given that they entered Saturday's game nine games back of a wild-card spot. John Rave and Loftin are among the candidates for additional starts in the outfield if Caglianone does need to sit out with the injury.