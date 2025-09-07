Royals' Jac Caglianone: Out of Sunday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caglianone is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Caglianone went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Saturday's contest to end an 0-for-10 stretch, but he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale. Mike Yastrzemski is starting in right field while Salvador Perez receives a turn at designated hitter.
