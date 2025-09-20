Caglianone went 2-for-5 with a homer, a walk, four RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 20-1 victory against the Blue Jays.

The Royals rookie put up a career-high four RBI, matching his total across 14 games in September prior to this contest. Three of those runs were knocked home when Caglianone launched a 406-foot long ball off position-player pitcher Tyler Heineman in the seventh. The 22-year-old's first campaign has been tough, as he's now slashing .163/.237/.301 with seven homers, 18 RBI and 18 runs scored through 215 plate appearances.