Royals manager Matt Quatraro said that Caglianone is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays due to a Grade 1 flexor strain and is considered day-to-day, Joel Penfield of KCSN.com reports.

Caglianone sustained the injury in Saturday's 4-3 loss, when he delivered an RBI single in his lone at-bat and made two throws in the outfield before exiting after two innings. Quatraro said that Caglianone won't do any baseball activities Sunday and will be re-evaluated Monday before the Royals decide on his next steps. At this stage, Quatraro didn't express much concern that the elbow issue would force Caglianone to the injured list.

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