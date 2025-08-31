Royals' Jac Caglianone: Set for activation Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Royals are anticipating reinstating Caglianone (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Caglianone landed on the injured list July 26 and began a minor-league rehab assignment Aug. 12. Through 16 rehab appearances, he's posted a .385/.467/.692 slash line with five home runs, 16 RBI, 17 runs and a stolen base. Caglianone will likely take over as KC's primary DH upon his return, which could lead to less playing time for Adam Frazier, who has filled that role in three of the team's past five contests.
More News
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Hitting well on rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Four hits in first rehab game•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Cleared to start rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Rehab assignment pending•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Hits and throws, not running yet•
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Lands on IL with hamstring strain•