The Royals are anticipating reinstating Caglianone (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Caglianone landed on the injured list July 26 and began a minor-league rehab assignment Aug. 12. Through 16 rehab appearances, he's posted a .385/.467/.692 slash line with five home runs, 16 RBI, 17 runs and a stolen base. Caglianone will likely take over as KC's primary DH upon his return, which could lead to less playing time for Adam Frazier, who has filled that role in three of the team's past five contests.