Royals' Jac Caglianone: Two more homers in rout

Caglianone went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 12-5 win over the Rays.

Caglianone launched a solo homer in the first inning before adding a two-run shot in the fifth, notching his second multi-homer effort in three games and third overall in June. The 23-year-old has now gone deep six times over his past five games, driving in 10 runs during that stretch. On the season, he's slashing .277/.349/.498 with 14 long balls, 30 RBI, 38 runs scored and three steals across 281 plate appearances.