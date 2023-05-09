Bradley went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-5 win over the White Sox.

Bradley is getting some run as the starting center fielder, and he's gone 5-for-10 with three doubles over his last three games. He delivered a two-run double during the Royals' sixth-inning rally Monday. While the outfielder has hit well recently, he's still slashing only .203/.277/.288 with no home runs, four RBI, eight runs scored and no stolen bases through 65 plate appearances. He's hit better than .250 just twice in his career, so there's not a lot of upside even if he remains a regular in the lineup while Kyle Isbel (hamstring) is out.