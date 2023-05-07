Bradley will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Athletics.
He'll be making his third consecutive start and appears to be getting a look as the Royals' primary center fielder following Kyle Isbel's move to the injured list Friday with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Bradley remains a solid defender at this stage of his career, but the 33-year-old has been one of the majors' worst-performing hitters dating back to the start of the 2021 campaign and won't make for an appealing fantasy option.
