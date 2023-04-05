Bradley will start in center field and bat ninth Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Bradley will be making his fourth consecutive start out of the Kansas City outfield, and he could have a path to sticking in the lineup for at least two more days after Wednesday while the Royals are tentatively scheduled to face right-handed pitchers and with Kyle Isbel (personal) away from the team on paternity leave. Thus far, Bradley hasn't been able to do much with his playing time, as he enters Wednesday's contest with a .125/.364/.125 slash line across 11 plate appearances.
