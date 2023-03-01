Bradley signed a minor-league contract Wednesday with the Royals that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.
JBJ had a tough time drumming up interest on the free-agent market this offseason after struggling to a .203/.255/.311 batting line over 131 games (370 plate appearances) between the Red Sox and Blue Jays in 2022. But the 32-year-old outfielder still rates well defensively and can at least provide organizational depth for Kansas City leading into the 2023 campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley: Jacks three-run homer•
-
Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley: Three hits in nightcap•
-
Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley: Sits again Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley: On base three times Tuesday•