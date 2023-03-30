Bradley had his contract selected by the Royals on Thursday.
The veteran outfielder will fill a reserve role in Kansas City's outfield after he signed as a non-roster invitee in early March. Bradley's upside at this point is purely defensive, as his 46 wRC plus over the past two season is the worst in the majors for any batter with at least 500 plate appearances.
