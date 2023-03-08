Bradley is making his Cactus League debut Wednesday night against the White Sox.
Bradley will bat leadoff and get the start in right field as he aims to stake a claim on an Opening Day roster spot in Kansas City. The soon-to-be 33-year-old settled on a minor-league contract with the Royals on March 1 after slashing just .203/.255/.311 over 131 games between the Red Sox and Blue Jays in 2022.
