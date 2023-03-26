Bradley is expected to be included on the Royals' Opening Day roster, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Kansas City may wait until shortly before Thursday's season opener versus the Twins to add Bradley to the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster, but the 32-year-old's ability to defend all three outfield spots at a high level likely made him an appealing replacement for Michael Taylor, who was dealt to the Twins over the winter. Unfortunately for Bradley, he's been MLB's worst-performing hitter across the past two seasons, with his 46 wRC+ placing him last by a wide margin among all players with at least 500 plate appearances in that span. For that reason, the Royals may be reluctant to give him a look in an everyday role even if their preferred options in the outfield miss time at any point.