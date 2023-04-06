Bradley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.
The 32-year-old will take a seat for the series finale after going 2-for-10 with three walks and two runs while starting each of the past four games. The Royals will roll out an outfield of Edward Olivares, Nate Eaton and Nick Pratto from left to right Thursday.
