Bradley will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Though he's in the lineup Sunday against a southpaw (MacKenzie Gore), the lefty-hitting Bradley still looks as though he'll be relegated to a fourth or fifth outfielder role moving forward after Drew Waters returned from the injured list Friday. Waters went 2-for-8 with a pair of runs while starting in center field in both of the previous two games and probably brings more offensive upside to the table than Bradley at this stage of their respective careers.