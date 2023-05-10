site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Jackie Bradley: Takes seat Wednesday vs. White Sox
RotoWire Staff
Bradley is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against the White Sox.
Bradley will sit out Wednesday's game against the White Sox after starting the last five contests. Nate Eaton will get the start in center against Lance Lynn and Chicago while hitting ninth.
