Bradley went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Twins.

Bradley doubled in the seventh and singled in the ninth and came around to score both times. Sunday was his first multi-hit effort of the season and raised his slash line to .159/.245/.205. He has just one RBI and has scored five times while sporting a 4:10 BB:K over 49 plate appearances while holding down a part-time role in the outfield.