Kowar will be available to pitch in relief Friday against the Red Sox, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Kowar originally lined up to start the series opener, but the Royals are opting to utilize Kyle Zimmer as an opener in place of the struggling rookie. The Royals have not directly said that Kowar will serve as the bulk man out of the bullpen Friday, but he figures to be an option to provide length following Zimmer's presumed early exit.