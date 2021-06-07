Kowar's contract was selected as expected ahead of his big-league debut Monday against the Angels.

Heading into this season, Kowar was a real prospect but not an elite one, as he'd produced a 3.50 ERA and a modest 22.8 percent strikeout rate in 35 minor-league starts. He burst out of the gate this season for Triple-A Omaha, however, striking out 33.9 percent of opposing batters en route to a 0.85 ERA through six starts, thanks in part to an improvement in his previously fringy curveball. If he pitches well enough in his debut start to earn a permanent place in the Royals' rotation, he'd line up for a two-start week this week, as he'd likely pitch during the weekend series in Oakland. Jakob Junis was optioned to clear a spot for him on the active roster.