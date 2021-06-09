Kowar is scheduled to start Saturday's game in Oakland, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
The 24-year-old right-hander couldn't make it out of the first inning in his highly anticipated MLB debut Monday, recording just two outs while surrendering four runs on three hits and two walks en route to taking a loss. Ervin Santana performed better in long relief (three earned runs allowed in four innings), but the Royals won't look to make a chance to their rotation after Kowar's shaky debut. Kowar will have nowhere to go but up Saturday, though he may need to make notable improvements in his control and command to ensure he receives a third turn through the rotation.