The Royals optioned Kowar to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.
Kowar threw two scoreless innings in his most recent appearance July 14, yet he still has an 8.80 ERA through six games this season. The righty figures to rejoin Kansas City for bullpen depth at some point in 2022.
