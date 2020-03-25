Royals' Jackson Kowar: Impressive velocity this spring
Kowar, who was reassigned to minor-league camp, impressed the Royals with his fastball velocity this spring, reportedly hitting 98 mph, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
This is a notable development for the 6-foot-5 righty. "I didn't think he was going to be a 97-, 98-, 99-mph guy," said Jim Buckley, a Giants scout who signed Kowar when Buckley was with the Royals. "That wasn't something we thought he was going to be. We thought the fastball would play up off the changeup because it's such a good pitch, but (not like this)." Kowar had a projectable frame when he was drafted, and it seems he has reached that projection. The big focus in camp and going forward will be the development of his curveball, as his changeup is a 70-grade pitch at its best. Kowar gave up two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three in 3.1 innings before getting sent to minors camp. He could open the year at Triple-A and should reach the majors in 2021 at the latest.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts: Five future stars
Landing the right breakout can take your team to the next level. Here are Frank Stampfl's five...
-
Busts: Five to avoid
Knowing who to avoid is just as important as knowing who to draft. Here are five players Frank...
-
Sleepers: Five to target
How do you define a sleeper? Frank Stampfl gives you his explanation, and five of his favorite...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...