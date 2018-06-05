Royals' Jackson Kowar: Lands with Royals at No. 33 overall pick

The Royals have selected Kowar with the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

An extremely projectable 6-foot-5, 180-pound righty, Kowar isn't as famous as Florida's Friday night starter, Brady Singer (who was selected 16 picks earlier by the Royals), but he's got a chance to be the best Gators hurler selected in this draft. His fastball is one of the best such pitches in this class -- a mid-90s dart that can touch 98 mph and could touch triple digits at some point once he gets into pro ball. There are concerns that the pitch lacks life, which could make it pretty hittable, even at that velocity. Fortunately he excels at changing speeds, already boasting a plus changeup, which is his second-best offering. His curveball lags well behind as a fringe offering, so it's fair to wonder if he might end up in the bullpen if that pitch never develops. On the other hand, if he is able to add a quality breaking ball to the mix, we could be talking about a No. 2 starter.