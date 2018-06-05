Royals' Jackson Kowar: Lands with Royals at No. 33 overall pick
The Royals have selected Kowar with the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
An extremely projectable 6-foot-5, 180-pound righty, Kowar isn't as famous as Florida's Friday night starter, Brady Singer (who was selected 16 picks earlier by the Royals), but he's got a chance to be the best Gators hurler selected in this draft. His fastball is one of the best such pitches in this class -- a mid-90s dart that can touch 98 mph and could touch triple digits at some point once he gets into pro ball. There are concerns that the pitch lacks life, which could make it pretty hittable, even at that velocity. Fortunately he excels at changing speeds, already boasting a plus changeup, which is his second-best offering. His curveball lags well behind as a fringe offering, so it's fair to wonder if he might end up in the bullpen if that pitch never develops. On the other hand, if he is able to add a quality breaking ball to the mix, we could be talking about a No. 2 starter.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...