Kowar allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one in three innings in Saturday's 7-1 loss to Boston.

Kowar was called upon for a bulk relief assignment, and his first two innings went well. The right-hander struggled in the ninth as Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run home run. Bizarrely, this relief outing was Kowar's longest of three appearances this year, even though the first two were starts. He's still allowed 10 runs across five innings to begin his major-league career. It's unclear if the 24-year-old will reenter the rotation next week -- if he does, it'll likely be versus the Yankees if he stays on regular rest.