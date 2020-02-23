Royals' Jackson Kowar: Makes spring debut
Kowar threw .2 innings in his spring-debut on Sunday and allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk against the Indians, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Kowar surrendered a two-run home run on a changeup he left over the plate. Perhaps more importantly than the results, however, Kowar reportedly was sitting between 95 and 97 mph with his fastball and had his curveball working as well. Among a number of promising pitching prospects in the Royals' system, Kowar is likely to begin the 2020 season at Triple-A Omaha.
