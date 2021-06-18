Kowar will not start Friday's game against the Red Sox.
Kowar was in line to take the ball for Friday's series opener, but it will be Kyle Zimmer toeing the rubber instead. Kowar struggled mightily in his first two starts, allowing a total of eight earned runs on eight hits and five walks while failing to work past the second inning in either outing. The plan going forward isn't entirely clear for the right-hander, but assuming he isn't sent down prior the game, he could be an option to provide length out of the bullpen Friday.
More News
-
Royals' Jackson Kowar: Poor performance once again•
-
Royals' Jackson Kowar: Gets another shot after rough debut•
-
Royals' Jackson Kowar: Woeful in pro debut•
-
Royals' Jackson Kowar: Contract selected for MLB debut•
-
Royals' Jackson Kowar: Slated to debut Monday•
-
Royals' Jackson Kowar: Takes home Triple-A honor•