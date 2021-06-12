Kowar (0-2) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Athletics after allowing four runs on five hits and three walks across 1.1 innings. He struck out one.

It was another rough outing for Kowar and even though he was able to get out of the first inning this time, he didn't make a substantial improvement compared to his debut and once again delivered a below-average outing. It remains to be seen how patient the Royals will be with their star prospect, but right now, it's not entirely clear that he'll get another shot in the rotation any time soon.