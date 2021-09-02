Kowar did not factor in the decision against Cleveland on Wednesday, pitching six innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six.

The rookie right-hander posted an ugly 18.00 ERA across three outings earlier this season, but he looked like a different pitcher after being called up to start Wednesday. Kowar allowed only two hits through four scoreless innings before a two-out error led to a pair of fifth-inning runs, but he bounced back with a scoreless sixth frame, retiring his final two batters of the night via strikeout. The strong performance could earn Kowar another turn in the rotation, a scenario made more likely with Jakob Junis (shoulder) landing on the injured list Wednesday.