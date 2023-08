The Royals recalled Kowar from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Kowar and James McArthur will both come up from the minors to make up for the loss of Scott Barlow and Ryan Yarbrough following Tuesday's trade deadline. With a 9.83 ERA and 2.13 WHIP through 57.2 career MLB innings, Kowar offers very little fantasy value.