Kowar's role moving forward has yet to be determined by the Royals, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Kowar was part of the Royals' camp cuts Wednesday and the team is still deciding whether to deploy him as a starter or reliever. The first-round pick will stay stretched out this spring, but it's possible the organization ultimately determines his best bet to help down the line is as a reliever. Kowar, 26, has struggled in both roles in the majors so far with a 9.16 ERA as a reliever and an even-uglier 11.85 mark as a starter.